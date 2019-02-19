Downers Grove North student hit by car
A Downers Grove North High School student was struck by a car Tuesday morning while crossing Main Street near the school, according to social media posts.
The village announced on Twitter that Main Street was closed between Ogden and Lincoln avenues because of an accident with injuries.
Then, Village Commissioner Robert Barnett shared a message on Facebook from Downers Grove North Principal Janice Schwarze.
The message says a student was being treated at the hospital after being hit by a car about 11 a.m. while crossing Main Street.
Main Street was reopened around 2 p.m., according to the village.
