Sources: Grand jury convened after new R. Kelly allegations

hello

A grand jury has been convened in Cook County after new allegations against singer R. Kelly, two sources close to the case told CNN.

Attorney Michael Avenatti announced last week that he had handed over to the Cook County state's attorney's office a videotape that he says shows Kelly molesting an underage girl.

The state's attorney would not confirm the grand jury proceedings or the existence of any new investigation, CNN reported.

Steve Greenberg, an attorney for R. Kelly, told CNN on Monday he had not been notified of a grand jury.

"No one from law enforcement has contacted me or my client regarding any potential investigation," Greenberg said. "Certainly they are aware that I am representing him so if there were any reason to speak to him I would suspect they would have reached out to me. Grand jury proceedings are, by law, supposed to be secret, so to the extent people are commenting on what may or may not be going on today are possibly violating the law. Still, I can tell you that I am unaware of any proceedings," Greenberg said.

CNN has seen the VHS tape that appears to show Kelly having sexual contact with a girl who refers to her body parts as 14 years old.

Avenatti is representing a man he calls a whistle-blower against Kelly.

"My client knows the identity of the girl and R. Kelly. He identified the two of them on the videotape. He worked for and has known R. Kelly for decades and he met the girl on a number of occasions," Avenatti said.