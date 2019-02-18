Funeral arrangements set for two Aurora shooting victims
Funeral arrangements are set for two of the five victims in Friday's mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Co. warehouse in Aurora.
A visitation and funeral will be held Wednesday for Trevor Wehner, a 21-year-old Northern Illinois University student who was fatally shot on the first day of his internship.
The visitation is scheduled for 2 to 7 p.m. with the funeral service at 7 p.m. at the Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home Ltd., 333 W. Church St., in Sheridan. The Rev. Eric Hayes of the Christian Community Church in Aurora will officiate.
After the service, a celebration of Wehner's life will be held at the Sheridan Fire Department, 405 N. Bushnell St.
For more information or to leave a condolence message, visit dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Dunn Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for a second victim, Vicente Juarez. The 54-year-old Oswego resident was a stock room attendant and fork lift operator since 2006.
Visitation is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 1801 S. Douglas Road, in Oswego. The funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.
Arrangements are pending for the others who were killed: Clayton Parks, 32, of Elgin; Josh Pinkard, 37, of Oswego; and Russell Beyer, 47, of Yorkville.
Services for Pinkard are expected to be held in Alabama. The arrangements are being handled by Holly Pond Funeral Home in Holly Pond, Alabama.