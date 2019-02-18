Funeral arrangements set for two Aurora shooting victims

hello

Funeral arrangements are set for two of the five victims in Friday's mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Co. warehouse in Aurora.

A visitation and funeral will be held Wednesday for Trevor Wehner, a 21-year-old Northern Illinois University student who was fatally shot on the first day of his internship.

The visitation is scheduled for 2 to 7 p.m. with the funeral service at 7 p.m. at the Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home Ltd., 333 W. Church St., in Sheridan. The Rev. Eric Hayes of the Christian Community Church in Aurora will officiate.

After the service, a celebration of Wehner's life will be held at the Sheridan Fire Department, 405 N. Bushnell St.

For more information or to leave a condolence message, visit dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Dunn Family Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for a second victim, Vicente Juarez. The 54-year-old Oswego resident was a stock room attendant and fork lift operator since 2006.

Visitation is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 1801 S. Douglas Road, in Oswego. The funeral is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday.

Arrangements are pending for the others who were killed: Clayton Parks, 32, of Elgin; Josh Pinkard, 37, of Oswego; and Russell Beyer, 47, of Yorkville.

Services for Pinkard are expected to be held in Alabama. The arrangements are being handled by Holly Pond Funeral Home in Holly Pond, Alabama.