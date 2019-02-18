Funeral arrangements set for Aurora shooting victim

Funeral arrangements are set for the one of the five victims in Friday's mass shooting at the Henry Pratt Co. warehouse in Aurora.

A visitation and funeral will be held Wednesday for Trevor Wehner, a 21-year-old Northern Illinois University student who was fatally shot on the first day of his internship.

The visitation is scheduled for 2 to 7 p.m. with the funeral service at 7 p.m. at the Gabel-Dunn Funeral Home Ltd., 333 W. Church St., in Sheridan. The Rev. Eric Hayes of the Christian Community Church in Aurora will officiate.

After the service, a celebration of Wehner's life will be held at the Sheridan Fire Department, 405 N. Bushnell St.

For more information or to leave a condolence message, visit dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com.