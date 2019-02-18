Elk Grove man killed when struck by SUV's side mirror

Elk Grove Village police continue to investigate a deadly crash Thursday in which an SUV's side mirror struck a pedestrian standing along the road, causing a fatal head injury.

The victim, identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Gerald Frens, 75, was hit about 3:55 p.m. Thursday near Walnut and Maple lanes, police said.

According to police, the 1996 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound on Walnut from Tonne Road when it turned left onto Maple. As the vehicle turned, the driver's side mirror struck Frens' head as he stood along the curb.

Frens was alert and talking to first responders before he was taken to Amita Alexian Brothers Hospital in Elk Grove Village by the Elk Grove Village Fire Department, police said. However, his condition worsened and he required surgery, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at 8:20 p.m. Friday, as a result of a closed head injury, according to the medical examiner.

Police said the driver of the SUV, a 63-year-old Elk Grove Village man, was cited for improper turn and no valid proof of insurance. Police did not disclose his identity.