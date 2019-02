Three of five officers injured in Aurora shooting released from hospital; vigil for vicitms today

hello

Three of the five police officers wounded in Friday's mass shooting in Aurora have been released from area hospitals, as the investigation into the deadly spree that left six dead continued Sunday, police said.

Five people along with the gunman were killed and one was injured after the shooter, a factory worker at Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora, opened fire during a termination meeting, authorities said. All the victims were employees of the manufacturing plant at 614 Archer Ave.

Police were dispatched to the building at 1:24 p.m. Friday, and the first officers arrived four minutes later. Five officers were struck by gunfire and taken to area hospitals with nonlife threatening injuries; a sixth one was treated for a minor knee injury, police said.

The gunman was killed in the shootout with police, authorities said.

Police identified the victims killed as Trevor Wehner, 21, of DeKalb, a human resources intern on his first day on the job and set to graduate in May from Northern Illinois University; Clayton Parks, 32, of Elgin, the human resources manager hired last November; Josh Pinkard, of Oswego, the plant manager who transferred there last spring after a dozen years in Alabama; Russell Beyer, 47, of Yorkville, a mold operator for some two decades and union chairman; and Vicente Juarez, of Oswego, a stock room attendant and fork lift operator since 2006.

Autopsy results confirmed Wehner, Beyer and Parks died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Kane County coroner's office said Sunday morning. Autopsies of the other victims are scheduled Sunday.

Authorities believe the shooter, 45-year-old Gary Montez Martin, a 15-year employee of the factory, acted alone. Autopsy results confirmed he died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Aurora police Sgt. Bill Rowley said the two officers still being treated in the hospital were a 39-year-old officer who suffered a gunshot wound to his lower extremity, and a 24-year-old officer with shrapnel wounds to his upper extremity.

The officers released from the hospital were a 52-year-old officer shot in his upper extremity, a 52-year-old officer struck in his lower extremity, and a 53-year-old officer also shot in his lower extremity, Rowley said.

Rowley said police are working on releasing 911 and radio communications related to the shooting, but that likely won't happen before Monday. No formal media news conference was planned Sunday, he said.

A City of Lights Community Prayer Vigil to honor the victims is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. today, outside the Henry Pratt Co., 401 S. Highland Ave. It will be hosted by city officials, the Aurora Prayer Coalition, area churches and Crosses for Losses.

Big Life Community Church, 197 E. Washington St. in Oswego, will host a 30-minute prayer service at 5 p.m. today open to people of all backgrounds and faiths.

Indivisible Aurora also is planning a vigil at 1 p.m. Monday at the Water Street Mall, 44 E. Downer Place. It will include a moment of silence at 1:24 p.m. -- the time of the shooting Friday.

The shooter lived in the 1900 block of Selmarten Road in Aurora. Police say he was convicted of felony aggravated assault in Mississippi in 1995 -- a crime that led to his Illinois Firearm Owner's Identification card being revoked in 2014.

While his felony conviction didn't show up on a criminal-background check for the FOID card that he received in January 2014, it did show up when he submitted his fingerprints as part of an application for a concealed carry permit shortly thereafter in March.

Police said they are investigating how and why the shooter was able to hold onto the .40-caliber Smith & Wesson handgun used in the shooting Friday. Authorities have a record of Illinois State Police sending the shooter a letter instructing him to voluntarily relinquish the firearm.

The shooter was arrested by Aurora police six times for traffic and domestic violence related issues -- the last one in 2008 for violating an order of protection, officials said. He was last arrested in 2017 by Oswego police for disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.

• Daily Herald staff writers Christopher Placek and Kaitlyn Smith contributed to this report.