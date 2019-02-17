 
Crime

Plant manager texted wife 'I love you' before he died from shooting

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 2/17/2019 8:44 PM
hello
  • Josh Pinkard of Oswego

    Josh Pinkard of Oswego Courtesy of Chicago Sun-Times

After he was shot, Josh Pinkard, the plant manager of the water valve manufacturing facility in Aurora where a mass shooting took place Friday afternoon, texted his wife.

"I love you," the message said.

Pinkard's wife, Terra, in a note posted to Facebook Sunday morning, described the horrible moments when she received the text and the frantic scramble that followed:

"I received a text at 1:24 from my precious husband that said I love you, I've been shot at work. It took me several times reading it for it to hit me that it was for real."

• Get the full story at chicago.suntimes.com.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 