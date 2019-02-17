Plant manager texted wife 'I love you' before he died from shooting

After he was shot, Josh Pinkard, the plant manager of the water valve manufacturing facility in Aurora where a mass shooting took place Friday afternoon, texted his wife.

"I love you," the message said.

Pinkard's wife, Terra, in a note posted to Facebook Sunday morning, described the horrible moments when she received the text and the frantic scramble that followed:

"I received a text at 1:24 from my precious husband that said I love you, I've been shot at work. It took me several times reading it for it to hit me that it was for real."

