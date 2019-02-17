Hundreds mourn in Aurora: 'Today begins a process of healing in all of our lives'

Hundreds of mourners gathered Sunday outside Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora to remember the five employees killed when a gunman opened fire at the manufacturing warehouse Friday afternoon.

Flowers, balloons, candles and photos were placed near five white crosses at the center of the crowd, where local faith leaders offered prayers for the victims and their families, the five police officers who were injured, and the employees who survived.

Friday's tragedy shook the community and led to pain for family members, city leaders, company employees and first responders, said Dan Haas, an Aurora-area pastor for 40 years. The prayer vigil held Sunday afternoon aimed to offer peace and comfort to those who are suffering, he said.

"We are brokenhearted over what has happened to this community, what's happened to these individuals who have been murdered," said Dan Haas, an Aurora-area pastor for 40 years. "Today begins a process of healing in all of our lives."

Mayor Richard Irvin offered support to the families of the victims, saying, "I open my heart and the city to you."

"Just to simply offer condolences is not enough. It doesn't measure the amount of pain that we feel for the loss that we've experienced here in this community," Irvin said. "Now is a time to heal. Now is a time to forgive. Now is a time to move together as a stronger community -- stronger because we recognize we are in this together."

Clergy said individual prayers for each of the employees who had been killed: Trevor Wehner, 21, of DeKalb; Clayton Parks, 32, of Elgin; Josh Pinkard, 37, of Oswego; Russell Beyer, 47, of Yorkville; and Vicente Juarez, 54, of Oswego.

Chaplain Ed Doepel, who was with officers the night of the shooting, also prayed for the wounded police officers.

"Today we honor these five officers for risking their lives for their fellow citizens and were injured in the process," he said. "We also lift up all first responders and other personnel who risked their lives as they rushed into harm's way. Some were injured physically, but so many were wounded emotionally and psychologically."

The shooting hit close to home for Aurora resident Tom Carter, whose first job was at Henry Pratt in the 1970s. He also knows one of the injured police officers.

"I came just to be part of the grieving process. It's hard to understand how someone can take this kind of action because they've been let go from a job," he said. "I think it's important for us to mourn with them and show support."

Lifelong Aurora resident Elena Perez, 26, lives two blocks away from the Henry Pratt building. She was outside Friday when police started warning of an active shooter in the area. At Sunday's vigil, she passed out flowers to family members of the victims.

"I did it so they know their loved ones are with them today," she said. "As a community, we all need to come together and support each other."