Vigils planned to honor Aurora shooting victims

Vigils are planned over the next few days to honor the five victims of the Aurora workplace shooting, while fundraisers have also been organized to help their families.

The "Aurora Strong" prayer vigil is scheduled at 5 p.m. Sunday outside the Henry Pratt Co., 401 S. Highland Ave. A tribute to the Aurora Police Department will be held afterward at the police station, 1200 E. Indian Trail Road.

Highpoint Church's North Aurora campus will host a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Saturday to remember the five victims and honor the five wounded officers. The service, open to the public, will be held at 2301 Tanner Road.

Indivisible Aurora is also planning a vigil at 1 p.m. Monday at a location still to be determined. It will include a moment of silence at 1:24 p.m. -- the time of the shooting Friday. Organizers say the event will also "make it clear we need gun reform now."

The group on Saturday also set up a GoFundMe page to collect donations for funeral expenses of the five victims. To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/funeral-expenses-for-aurora-victims.

The city of Aurora established the Aurora Strong Community Fund to assist families of those who lost their lives and were injured. To donate, visit gofundme.com/aurora-strong-community-fund.