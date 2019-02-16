Oswego victim of Aurora shooting was a devoted grandfather of eightc

Vicente Juarez, left of center in glasses, was an Oswego man among those killed Feb. 15, 2019, at the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora. Courtesy of the Juarez family

A day after the Aurora shooting, Vicente Juarez's children remembered him as a loving and devoted father who put his family above all else.

"Words can't even describe how good of a dad he was," his daughter, Diana Juarez, said through tears on the family's front lawn Saturday afternoon.

Juarez had three children and eight grandchildren. His daughter said the entire family lived together at the home in Oswego.

He worked as a forklift operator at the Henry Pratt Co. for 15 years, according to his children and police.

"He was there to work, come home, take care of his family like any man would," his son, Adrian Juarez, said.

For the complete story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.