Inside the warehouse: Police detail their search for the shooter

Aurora police Saturday detailed the dramatic 1 hour and 35 minutes at the Henry Pratt manufacturing warehouse Friday afternoon, from their initial response to the shooter's eventual death.

Deputy Police Chief Keefe Jackson provided this timeline during a Saturday news conference:

At 1:24 p.m., the first 911 call comes into Aurora's dispatch center for an active shooter at the plant at 641 Archer Ave. Dispatchers begin receiving additional 911 calls, during which shots can be heard.

The first responding officers arrive at the warehouse by 1:28 p.m., and the police department activates its special response team.

At 1:30 p.m., dispatchers receive word an officer has been shot. A minute later, they learn there are five victims -- all deceased.

More shots are fired at 1:32 p.m., and another officer reports he's been shot.

A third officer is shot at 1:34 p.m., and a fourth is shot at 1:35 p.m.

An armored rescue vehicle, called a BearCat, breaks through an industrial door in the warehouse. From 1:37 to 1:52 p.m., it's used to help police to rescue the wounded officers and begin looking for employees who may be injured and the shooter.

Eight "contact teams" -- composed of six to eight officers each -- scour the 29,000-square-foot warehouse for the next hour and six minutes. Police help some employees who were hiding get out of the building.

"It's a massive facility with numerous racks of large shelves and machines throughout the building," Lt. Rick Robertson said. "It took some time to look through the building."

Officers find the shooter at 2:58 p.m. in a machine shop in the back corner of the building, opposite from where they entered. Shots are exchanged.

"It was a very short gunfight and it was over," Robertson said. "He was basically in the back waiting for us. He fired upon us and officers fired back."

The gunman is dead at 2:59 p.m.