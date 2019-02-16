Aurora victim's wife: 'I'm living my worst nightmare'

hello

Clayton Parks, who lived in Elgin, was a human resources manager responsible for Henry Pratt in Aurora, the site of a shooting that killed him and four others.

Abby Parks has been living her "worst nightmare" since she lost her husband and the father of their son in Friday's shooting in the Henry Pratt manufacturing warehouse in Aurora.

Clayton Parks, who lived in Elgin, was a human resources manager responsible for the company's Aurora, Hammond and Denver plants. Parks began the job in November 2018.

His wife wrote of her grief in a public Facebook post Saturday:

"Every time I've closed my eyes over the last twelve hours, I've opened them hoping to wake from a terrible dream, but that's not the case. I'm living my worst nightmare.

"My husband, my love, my best friend, and the incredible father of our sweet son was taken from us yesterday in the shooting in Aurora, and I am devastated.

"Axel and I have been surrounded by friends and family and are appreciative of all of the prayers and support we are receiving.

"Beneath all the fog and the shock, and the crushing pain, I believe the same God that brought us together and gave us our precious son will somehow carry us through.

"I'll love you always and miss you forever, Clay."

A person who answered the door of the couple's home Saturday said the family did not wish to speak with a reporter.