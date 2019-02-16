Aurora victim's dad: 'My son died trying to set it straight'
Updated 2/16/2019 7:04 PM
hello
Russell Beyer had a "big heart" and tried his best to make his office a better place, his dad said.
That's why the 20-year mold operator and union chairman from Yorkville sat in on a termination meeting Friday afternoon at the Henry Pratt Co. in Aurora.
The meeting started with Gary Montez Martin -- whose job Beyer already had helped win back two months earlier -- getting fired for the second time.
It ended with the man killing almost everyone in the room, including Beyer, authorities said.
"He was a hard worker, just like I was," said his father Ted Beyer. "I loved him … We were close. He was my first kid."
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.