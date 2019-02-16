Aurora victim loved 'God, family and Mississippi State sports'
Updated 2/16/2019 6:43 PM
hello
Josh Pinkard, of Oswego, the plant manager at Henry Pratt who transferred to Aurora last spring after a dozen years in Alabama, was described Saturday as a dedicated father by a cousin who said the family wasn't yet ready to talk in the wake of Friday's shooting that killed Pinkard and four others.
"Josh was a devoted husband and father of three," Zach Howard said. "He loved God, his family and Mississippi State sports."
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.