Aurora victim loved 'God, family and Mississippi State sports'

Josh Pinkard, of Oswego, the plant manager at Henry Pratt who transferred to Aurora last spring after a dozen years in Alabama, was described Saturday as a dedicated father by a cousin who said the family wasn't yet ready to talk in the wake of Friday's shooting that killed Pinkard and four others.

"Josh was a devoted husband and father of three," Zach Howard said. "He loved God, his family and Mississippi State sports."