Leaders react to Aurora shooting

"My heart breaks for Aurora. I'm tracking updates on the situation with my staff. Thank you to the members of law enforcement who are responding to the emergency." -- U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin

"Great job by law enforcement in Aurora, Illinois. Heartfelt condolences to all of the victims and their families. America is with you!" -- President Donald Trump, on Twitter

"There are no words for the kind of evil that robs our neighbors of their hopes, their dreams and their futures. There are no words to express our gratitude to the families of the officers who were injured in the line of duty as they responded within minutes to the gravest kind of danger that they can face. Tomorrow the families of the victims will be less than whole. They will join a group that should not exist, and yet continues to grow. ... May the memory of those that were lost today be a blessing, and more than that, may their memory fuel our work to bring peace to this state." -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker

"We must never forget those innocent people who were senselessly, senselessly gunned down. We must never forget those police officers that rose to the call of duty and put themselves in harm's way to protect the innocent ... Our hearts go out to the victims in this horrific tragedy, our prayers to their families during what I'm sure will be a long and painful healing process. But we will heal. We will come together as one community to stand by those in pain from today's great loss ... We will come together and heal as one Aurora." -- Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin

"Closely monitoring the horrifying news in Aurora and am on my way home to be with neighbors. Too soon to know the full details of what has happened, but what I do know is Aurora is a strong community and we will get through this together. Thanks to first responders on the scene." -- 14th District U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood

"I am deeply disturbed by the senseless gun violence that struck the Aurora community today. My thoughts are with the victims and their families. While we wait for more details, it's clear we owe a debt of gratitude to law enforcement and the first-responders who rushed into harm's way to protect innocent people. Our country needs to take immediate action to stop what has become an epidemic of gun violence in our nation. I, along with the majority of Americans, refuse to accept this fact as a normal part of our way of life at work, schools, and in our communities. Every person deserves the right to go to work or school without the threat of violence." -- 11th District U.S. Rep. Bill Foster

"Every police officer dreads days like this one, yet these four courageous Aurora officers and their colleagues did not hesitate to literally put their lives on the line today to stop further bloodshed. These four heroes willingly ran into harm's way to protect their fellow citizens and very nearly paid the ultimate price. We Illinoisans should be humbly grateful for their sacrifice, and we ask that you join us in praying that the injured civilians and police officers make a full and speedy recovery." -- Chris Southwood, Illinois Fraternal Order of Police president

"It's a tragedy, and I applaud the job that the Aurora Police Department, the Kane County sheriff's office and all the mutual aid partners did in containing the situation and resolving it ... They did a professional job and an outstanding job with the situation. ... The residents of Aurora are well-protected." -- 84th District state Rep. Stephanie Kifowit

"My thoughts are with the victims of this horrific shooting. My heart aches for our city and I'm grateful to our brave first responders." -- 42nd District state Sen. Linda Holmes, on Twitter

"Prayers are not enough to protect our workplaces, schools and communities. Every public official must commit themselves to addressing gun violence in our state, and I am committed to working on a comprehensive approach to stem gun violence in communities throughout Illinois." -- Attorney General Kwame Raoul