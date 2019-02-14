Police: South Elgin High School student threw bleach on another student

hello

A South Elgin High School student was charged with battery after she threw bleach on another student that also splashed onto staff members.

The incident happened at about 6:50 a.m. Wednesday at the school, 760 E. Main Street in South Elgin, when two female students got into an altercation over a social media post, South Elgin Police Sgt. Mike Doty said in a news release.

One 14-year-old girl brought a water bottle filled with bleach, opened it and threw the contents onto a 15-year-old girl. The 15-year-old had no reported injuries, Doty said.

Three school staff members tried to stop the altercation; two of them got bleach on their faces and one suffered an upper body injury, Doty said. All three were taken to Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin and were treated and released.

The 14-year-old was charged with one count of aggravated battery and one count of misdemeanor battery, he said.

"South Elgin police would like to remind all parents and guardians to speak with and be involved with their children about issues happening on social media," Doty said. "Educate them on the dangers of taking matters into their own hands and the repercussions that could happen when they act out of something that occurred on social media."

"Parents please be advised that there are staff on hand at South Elgin High School and within the police department that are willing to work with you and your children to alleviate any incidents," he said.