Watch now: Livestream of Elgin mayoral endorsement interview

hello

David Kaptain and Carol Rauschenberger are candidates for mayor in Elgin.

The Daily Herald is livestreaming a joint interview of the two candidates running for mayor in Elgin on the Daily Herald Facebook page and dailyherald.com.

The exchange features candidates David Kaptain, the current mayor seeking a third term in office, and Councilwoman Carol Rauschenberger.

They are being interviewed by Daily Herald Managing Editor Jim Baumann and staff writer Elena Ferrarin.

For those who can't watch live, the video also will be posted for replay at dailyherald.com shortly after the forum ends.

Kaptain was elected councilman in 2005 and mayor in 2011.

He is a retired chief chemist and director of process control for the Fox River Water Reclamation District.

Rauschenberger was elected in 2013 and works as an occupational therapist for Elgin Area School District U-46.