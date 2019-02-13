In case you missed it: Interview with Elgin mayoral candidates

David Kaptain and Carol Rauschenberger are candidates for mayor in Elgin.

The Daily Herald livestreamed a joint interview of the two candidates running for mayor in Elgin on the Daily Herald Facebook page and dailyherald.com.

The exchange featured candidates David Kaptain, the current mayor seeking a third term in office, and Councilwoman Carol Rauschenberger.

They were interviewed by Daily Herald Managing Editor Jim Baumann and staff writer Elena Ferrarin.

Kaptain was elected councilman in 2005 and mayor in 2011.

He is a retired chief chemist and director of process control for the Fox River Water Reclamation District.

Rauschenberger was elected in 2013 and works as an occupational therapist for Elgin Area School District U-46.