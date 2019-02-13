 
Crime

Chicago man charged in bomb threat at Hollywood Casino

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 2/13/2019 5:22 PM
  • Mustadin Muadinov

A Chicago man accused of threatening to bomb the Hollywood Casino in Aurora has been charged, according to Illinois State Police.

Mustadin Muadinov, 29, was charged Wednesday with felony disorderly conduct for making a false bomb threat, authorities said.

Illinois State Police detained Muadinov about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday after he made a statement to casino staff that they perceived to be threatening, authorities said.

Police later found that Muadinov parked a two-axle box truck in front of the casino. As a precaution, the casino and adjoining businesses were evacuated while the Kane County sheriff's office bomb squad conducted a sweep of the truck and casino, authorities said. No bomb was found.

Muadinov appeared in court Wednesday, when a judge set his bail at $4 million. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

