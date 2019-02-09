Talk of presidents and politics at Barrington Town-Warming

Author Doris Kearns Goodwin, right, engages in a fireside chat with Greg Brown, chairman and chief executive officer of Motorola Solutions, at the Barrington Town-Warming Saturday. Courtesy of Linda M Barrett

Presidents and politics were on the agenda Saturday in Barrington, as a Pulitzer Prize-winning presidential historian and a pair of nationally known journalists headlined the second edition of the village's revived Town-Warming.

Doris Kearns Goodwin, author of "Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln" and the Pulitzer-winning "No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front During World War II," capped off the daylong event with a fireside chat with Greg Brown, chairman and chief executive officer of Motorola Solutions.

The event at the Barrington White House also featured panel discussions with business, religious, academic and civic leaders. Among the guests were Fox News senior correspondent Mike Tobin and Los Angeles Times columnist Chris Erskine, both Barrington natives. More than 175 people attended.

The Town-Warming was a popular event from the 1930s and '40s that the village revived in 2018 to bring people together to learn about issues affecting their community and the world at large. Last year's return event featured former U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson and WGN radio talk-show host John Williams.