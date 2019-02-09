Likely deal would give Trump fraction of desired wall money

In this Feb. 6, 2019, photo House Appropriations Committee Chair Nita Lowey, D-N.Y., head of the bipartisan group of House and Senate bargainers trying to negotiate a border security compromise in hope of avoiding another government shutdown, walks with reporters to a Democratic Caucus on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congressional bargainers seem close to clinching a border security agreement that would avert a fresh government shutdown, with leaders of both parties voicing optimism and the top GOP negotiator saying he believes President Donald Trump would back the emerging accord. Associated Press

From left, Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., Rep. Tom Graves, R-Ga., and Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., the top Republican on the bipartisan group bargainers working to craft a border security compromise in hope of avoiding another government shutdown, speak with reporters after a briefing with officials about the US-Mexico border, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019. Shelby is chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee. Associated Press

In this Feb. 6, 2019, photo, Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., the top Republican on the bipartisan group bargainers working to craft a border security compromise in hope of avoiding another government shutdown, is joined by Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., left, and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., right, as they speak with reporters in Washington. Congressional bargainers seem close to clinching a border security agreement that would avert a fresh government shutdown, with leaders of both parties voicing optimism and the top GOP negotiator saying he believes President Donald Trump would back the emerging accord. Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Congressional bargainers are working toward a border security deal amid indications that the White House is preparing to accept a bipartisan agreement that would give President Donald Trump a fraction of the money he's demanded for his proposed southern border wall.

Participants said they expect money for physical barriers to end up well below the $5.7 billion that Trump has sought to begin construction of the wall, which has attained iconic significance for him and his conservative supporters. The amount seems sure to fall much closer to $1.6 billion, the participants said, a figure that was in a bipartisan Senate bill last year.

An agreement would also avert a new partial federal shutdown next weekend.