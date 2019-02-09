Bail denied for 3 charged with murdering Naperville man found in trash bin

Madhu Krishnamurthy/mkrishnamurthy@dailyherald.comNaperville Police Chief Robert Marshall, right, and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin, left, address the media after a brother, sister and their mother are charged with murder in the death of a Naperville man whose body was found months later in a trash bin on the South Side of Chicago,

Bail was denied Saturday for three people -- a Rockford man, his mother and girlfriend -- facing first-degree murder charges in the January 2018 death of 20-year-old Naperville resident Michael Armendariz, whose body was found months later in a Chicago trash bin.

Ernest Collins, 22, and Cassandra Green, 21, both of Rockford, and Collins' mother Candice Jones, 38, of Chicago, also are charged with aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery and concealment of a homicidal death. In addition, Collins and Green are charged with residential burglary.

Armendariz was last seen by his roommate around 9:11 p.m. Jan. 14, 2018, getting into the front passenger seat of a black SUV driven by Green in the parking lot of his apartment complex, prosecutors said.

Within minutes of the vehicle driving off, Armendariz was shot twice in the back of the head by Collins, who emerged from hiding in the back seat and said "tonight is the night," according to Helen Kapas, DuPage County assistant state's attorney.

Collins plotted with Green and Jones to kill Armendariz after the trio had tried unsuccessfully to rob Armendariz for months after Green, who knew Armendariz, had showed Facebook photos of Armendariz with lots of cash and drugs, Kapas said.

After killing Armendariz, Green and Collins drove the SUV to Jones' home on the 6800 block of South Artesian Avenue in Chicago and with her help dumped Armendariz's body in a trash bin, which they then placed in Jones' garage, authorities said.

The day after the shooting, Collins and Green used Armendariz's apartment keys, which they stole from him, to burglarize his apartment, prosecutors said.

Sometime later, the trash bin was moved to the garage of a vacant house next-door. Armendariz's body was found May 31 after Jones herself called 311 to report a foul odor near her home, authorities said.

Assistant public defender Garrett Ard argued for leniency on bail for Collins, saying that he had been on medication for schizophrenia and bipolar disorder and has two children.

"My client made no statements to the police," said Ard. adding all the information about the crime came from Green.

Collins and Green were arrested on Feb. 4 in Rockford and Jones was arrested Feb. 6 in Chicago. The trio will next appear in court 9 a.m. March 4 for arraignment before Judge Jeffrey MacKay.

"I would like to thank the Naperville and Chicago police departments for their efforts in this case," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said during a news conference after the bond hearing.

The Cook County State's Attorney's Office, Illinois State Police, and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the investigation.

"This investigation required intense resilience and diligence on the part of our detectives and our law enforcement partners," Naperville Police Chief Robert Marshall said, adding that he hoped the prosecution would lead "to justice for Michael and hopefully bringing some closure to his family."