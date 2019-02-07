Pritzker hails Senate's OK of minimum-wage hike

SPRINGFIELD -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker hailed the state Senate's approval of an increase in the minimum wage to $15.

The Democrat told reporters Thursday that he's "now delivering" on his campaign promise for a $15-an-hour minimum. The pronouncement came an hour after the Senate OK'd 39-18 a six-year phased-in increase proposed by Maywood Democratic Leader Kimberly Lightford.

The proposal would increase the $8.25-an-hour minimum wage by $1.75 next year and $1 more on each Jan. 1 until 2025.

Pritzker told Democrats who control the General Assembly he wants to sign an increase into law before he proposes his first annual budget on Feb. 20. The House has to vote yet. But sponsoring Rep. Will Guzzardi, a Chicago Democrat, predicted success.

Republicans and many business interests oppose the measure. They say the increased costs not only to the private sector but taxpayer-financed institutions will be prohibitive.

Lightford and Guzzardi won approval for a wage hike in 2017. Former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed it.