 
Illinois

Pritzker hails Senate's OK of minimum-wage hike

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/7/2019 2:45 PM
hello
  • The Illinois Senate has approved increasing the state's minimum wage to $15 over six years.

      The Illinois Senate has approved increasing the state's minimum wage to $15 over six years. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

SPRINGFIELD -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker hailed the state Senate's approval of an increase in the minimum wage to $15.

The Democrat told reporters Thursday that he's "now delivering" on his campaign promise for a $15-an-hour minimum. The pronouncement came an hour after the Senate OK'd 39-18 a six-year phased-in increase proposed by Maywood Democratic Leader Kimberly Lightford.

The proposal would increase the $8.25-an-hour minimum wage by $1.75 next year and $1 more on each Jan. 1 until 2025.

Pritzker told Democrats who control the General Assembly he wants to sign an increase into law before he proposes his first annual budget on Feb. 20. The House has to vote yet. But sponsoring Rep. Will Guzzardi, a Chicago Democrat, predicted success.

Republicans and many business interests oppose the measure. They say the increased costs not only to the private sector but taxpayer-financed institutions will be prohibitive.

Lightford and Guzzardi won approval for a wage hike in 2017. Former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed it.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 