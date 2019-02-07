Authorities: Palatine teen drove car during fatal shooting

A 16-year-old Palatine High School freshman is accused of driving the car used in a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man from unincorporated Palatine last week.

He is charged with first-degree murder. No one else has been charged in the shooting of Jose L. Castaneda Jr. at about 4:18 p.m. Feb. 1 on the 1500 block of Norway Lane.

Bond for the 16-year-old was set at $750,000 Friday during a hearing in the Rolling Meadows branch of Cook County circuit court. Judge Marc Martin ordered the teenager to be held on electronic monitoring at home if he posts bail.

The teen had moved from Lake Zurich to Palatine with his mother in December after his father died in August, Assistant Public Defender Caroline Glennon said.

Authorities say Castaneda was shot in the back.