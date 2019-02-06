Snow day 'hero' shirts support charity in Dist. 203

Naperville Central High School junior Richie Holmberg created these snow day "HERO" shirts featuring an image of Naperville Unit District 203 Superintendent Dan Bridges and worked with the foundation that supports the district to sell 438 of them in four days, raising more than $2,600. Courtesy of Naperville Education Foundation

When talk of snow days took off last week among students in Naperville Unit District 203, one teen found a way to turn it into an impromptu fundraiser that brought in more than $2,600.

Richie Holmberg, a junior at Naperville Central, got things rolling by creating an online meme image of Superintendent Dan Bridges, exulted as a snow day "HERO" for calling off classes Nov. 26 as well as Jan. 28, Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 because of snow and/or cold.

Holmberg said he thought the image would look cool on a T-shirt, so he used a design program to make a mock-up.

Soon he was using Twitter to find out if the shirt could become more than an idea. And just as soon, he was hearing an exciting answer -- yes.

On Jan. 29 -- the solo school day between a day called off because of snow and two days canceled because of subzero temperatures -- Holmberg tweeted to Bridges with a photo of his T-shirt, saying "I would love your approval so I can go ahead and sell these T-shifts to benefit @NEF203."

"@NEF203" is the Twitter handle of the Naperville Education Foundation, which supports programs within District 203. Executive Director Wendy Goettsch said she helped find a vendor to produce the shirts once Bridges OK'd Holmberg's idea. But the concept and promotion were all student-driven.

"It's his creation, his design, his creativity that really spurred this whole thing on," Goettsch said.

Holmberg and the foundation chose a tight turnaround for an online store established by their vendor to sell the $16 shirts. Sales opened Friday and closed at midnight Monday. In between, 438 shirts sold, raising $2,694.50 for the foundation and surprising the student with the idea.

"It's been really great how the district and Mr. Bridges and everyone at NEF has reacted to what I proposed," Holmberg said. "I didn't really think it was going to happen. I thought it was going to be more a joke."

The unexpected boost in revenue will be directed to the education foundation's unrestricted fund, which Goettsch said pays for grants to help teachers implement innovative ideas, a study skills program, support of a business incubator within the district and a Start the Day program providing breakfast foods for elementary students in need.

She said the shirts, hailing Bridges as a snow day "HERO" on the front in the style of the Barack Obama "HOPE" ad and listing days off on the back, are a commemorative item that can become part of students' memories -- and possibly a new tradition.

"I wouldn't be surprised if we end up doing it every year because it's so fun," Goettsch said.

Holmberg said the shirts, purchased by students at Naperville Central as well as rival Naperville North and feeder schools for younger students, are creating "districtwide camaraderie" that might not otherwise exist.

They taught him a lesson, too. With a few business classes under his belt, but no design experience and no background selling anything other than lemonade, he quickly launched an item that proved popular and did some good.

"If you put a little bit of work into something and it's a good idea," he said, "people will come around and support it."