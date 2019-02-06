Sauer pleads not guilty to charges he posted women's photos online without consent

Former state Rep. Nick Sauer pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a dozen criminal charges alleging he posted nude images of two women online without their consent.

Sauer, 36, of Lake Barrington, showed no reaction as a Lake County judge read off the 12 counts of nonconsensual dissemination of private sexual images during his arraignment hearing. His trial on the felony accusations is scheduled for Aug. 19.

If found guilty of any of the charges, Sauer would face up to three years in prison, Judge Patricia Fix said. Probation also would be possible.

Wearing a blue suit, white shirt and striped tie, Sauer causally answered questions from Fix when asked. He did not respond to questions or comment on the case after his court appearance.

Prosecutor Fred Day also did not answer questions after court.

Sauer resigned from his state House District 51 seat last summer after a former girlfriend made accusations the lawmaker posted nude photos of her on Instagram. The woman said Sauer created an Instagram account using her name and placed the images there to lure men into graphic discussions.

The woman initially filed complaints with Chicago police and the Illinois legislative inspector general's office before the case was turned over to Lake County authorities in July.

Melissa Kreithen, who identified herself in a news release as the second woman, said she met Sauer through social media and they began dating in mid-2016. She said she contacted police after seeing a news story about the initial allegations.

Authorities say they investigated Kreithen's allegations and found pictures she sent Sauer on Instagram as well.

Sauer is charged with nine counts involving images of the first woman authorities say he posted online between March 24 and July 18, 2018, Three counts stem from images of Kreithen authorities say he posted between Sept. 8 and Oct. 31, 2017.

Sauer, a Republican, was elected to the state House in 2016. He previously served on the Lake County Board and the Barrington Unit School District 220 board of education.

As part of his release on bond, Sauer is barred from using social media and cannot contact either of his accusers. He is due back in court March 21 for a case management conference.