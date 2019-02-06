Residents displaced in Carol Stream apartment fire

Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comCarol Stream firefighters were at the scene of an apartment fire on Quail Run Court in Carol Stream Wednesday.

Bev Horne/bhorne@dailyherald.comEmergency crews work the scene of an apartment fire on Quail Run Court in Carol Stream Wednesday,

Three people were displaced from their homes Wednesday after an apartment fire in Carol Stream, officials say.

Carol Stream Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the blaze about 1 p.m. in the 100 block of Quail Run Court. When they arrived, firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the roof of a three-story apartment building, officials said.

Firefighters found the fire on the third floor, with the blaze spreading into the attic, and they used a hose line to begin extinguishing the fire.

Meanwhile, Carol Stream police officers helped search and evacuate the rest of the building. The occupant of the apartment that was on fire was not at home at the time, officials said.

No residents or firefighters were injured.

However, the fire caused about $75,000 in damage and three residents were displaced. They were temporarily relocated with the help of Carol Stream Social Services, officials said.

Investigators determined that the cause of the fire was electrical, officials said.

About 30 firefighters from Carol Stream, West Chicago, Wheaton, Bloomingdale, Roselle and Hanover Park responded to the fire.