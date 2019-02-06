Fog, flooding advisories issued for parts of the suburbs

Fog could complicate tonight's commute.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning about patchy, dense fog near Lake Michigan through the afternoon. Areas of fog near Lake Michigan to a few miles inland could reduce visibility to less than a quarter mile.

"Be prepared for the possibility of sharply reduced visibility and rapid changes in visibility when driving," weather officials said. "Exercise caution, slow down, and use your low-beam headlights for better visibility in the fog."

Moving into the evening, the National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory along the Des Plaines River near Lincolnshire and Des Plaines.

After nearly an inch of rain fell Tuesday night, more rain is expected tonight. That combined with snowmelt is causing the river level to rise, officials said.

The river is forecast to rise near 14.5 feet by Friday morning. Flood stage is 15 feet.