Ice storm not causing serious problems in suburbs

hello

An overnight ice storm isn't causing major problems on interstates or with Metra.

No major accidents have been reported so far this morning, and Metra is not reporting any ice-related delays.

The National Weather Service said the ice could remain on streets and sidewalks until temperatures rise above freezing in the late morning or early afternoon Wednesday.

Drivers are having to delay with fog in some areas this morning.

The National Weather Service said areas of fog will persist across Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake and McHenry counties through sunrise. Visibility of under a mile can be expected, with localized areas of visibility under a half mile possible.

The fog should gradually improve by midmorning. People are urged to use caution, slow down, and use your low beam headlights for better visibility in the fog.

Nearly 100 flights have been canceled this morning at O'Hare and Midway airports. Airlines canceled 261 flights at O'Hare and 74 flights at Midway Tuesday night, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Several hundred people remain without power due to an ice storm that rolled through the area overnight, ComEd is reporting on its website.

Several pockets of power outages remain due to the ice storm. ComEd is reporting on its outage map. There are 11 outages affecting about 250 customers in the McHenry area, while smaller outages are reported in Cary, Island Lake and Algonquin.