Ice storm making travel dangerous

If you can stay home Wednesday, please do. The effects of the overnight ice storm will linger in the suburbs and Chicago, authorities advise.

The National Weather Service said the ice could remain on streets and sidewalks until temperatures rise above freezing in the late morning or early afternoon Wednesday.

Pace and Metra told commuters to prepare for likely delays, while the Illinois tollway deployed a fleet of plows to scatter salt and de-icing materials Tuesday night.

"Our trucks are spreading salt and salt brine ahead of this storm to help prevent ice from forming, particularly on areas prone to freezing, including elevated ramps and bridges," said tollway Executive Director Liz Gorman. "We're reminding drivers to please slow down, increase their distance from the vehicles in front of them and be alert for icy patches that could develop as the storm moves through the area."

For the railways, the procedure was much the same.

"We will be doing most of the usual things -- salting, using switch heaters, et cetera," Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said.

Gillis added that Metra's big concern centers on the South suburban Metra Electric Line because of the problems caused when electrical wires ice up.

"We'll be running trains overnight to try to keep the ice from building up on the overhead wires as best we can," Gillis said. "We'll also have extra crews out there."

Airlines had canceled 261 flights at O'Hare International Airport and 74 flights at Midway International Airport by Tuesday night, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.