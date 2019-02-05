Feder: WGN special unearths original 'Bozo's Circus' bits

This is big. Really big. "Bozo's Circus: The 1960s," a new two-hour special featuring digitally remastered full-length segments from the first decade of the legendary Chicago children's show, will premiere at 7 p.m. Sunday, February 17, on Tribune Broadcasting WGN-Channel 9. Hosted by Dean Richards and produced by George Pappas, the special includes sketches, guest circus acts and the Grand Prize Game, starring original cast members Bob Bell (as Bozo), Ray Rayner, Don Sandburg, Ned Locke and Bob Trendler. Read more at robertfeder.com.