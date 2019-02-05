Authorities: Hampshire man caught with drugs, defaced firearm

A Hampshire man faces several felony charges after authorities searched his house last week and seized drugs and a handgun with its serial number scratched off.

Anthony J. Folmer, 31, of the 400 block of Fox Run Lane, faces a total of 11 felony charges, including allegations he possessed cocaine, amphetamines, ecstasy and 2,000 to 5,000 grams of marijuana with intent to deliver, along with one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Kane County court records.

Sheriff's deputies set up surveillance of Folmer in late January after receiving a tip from a confidential informant that he was selling drugs, according to an affidavit used to secure a search warrant.

A deputy tried to pull over Folmer about 1 p.m. Jan. 28 near State Street and Oak Knoll Drive, then followed Folmer's Honda Pilot for about 90 seconds while Folmer appeared to be "moving fervently inside the vehicle and the vehicle would not pull over immediately. (The deputy) observed the driver to appear to be reaching behind the driver's seat while driving," according to the affidavit.

The deputy said he smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Folmer denied using marijuana, but a search of the vehicle turned up five plastic tubes, each containing a joint, along with $1,701, 125 waxlike tablets weighing 3.9 grams each and 1,200 vape pen accessories, according to the affidavit.

"This amount is more than personal use and is indicative of narcotics sales," read part of the affidavit.

A search of Folmer's residence turned up 13.5 grams of cocaine, 351 quarter-sized candies suspected of containing THC, 40 amphetamine pills, a scale with cocaine residue on it, 46.3 grams of marijuana, a .357 Magnum revolver, a .38-caliber revolver and a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun that had its serial number filed off, according to the search warrant.

Kane County Undersheriff Pat Gengler said the drugs had a street value of about $6,000.

Paul DeLuca, a defense attorney representing Folmer, declined to comment when reached by phone.

If convicted of the most severe charge, Folmer faces a punishment ranging from probation to up to 15 years in prison.

He was released from the Kane County jail Sunday after posting $20,000 of his $200,000 bail and is next due in court Feb. 22.