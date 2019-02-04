Suburban teachers named Golden Apple finalists

Several suburban high school teachers are finalists for the 2019 Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching to be awarded this spring.

Among 32 finalists out of more than 550 teachers nominated statewide are:

•Judith Tyler, science teacher, gifted coordinator and instructional coach at Maine East High School in Park Ridge;

•Scott Wetendorf, mathematics teacher at Bartlett High School;

•Sara Blair Winter-Rosenberg, Spanish for heritage learners teacher at Mundelein High School.

Finalists were nominated by fellow educators, students, parents and community members. They will be honored Feb. 23 at the Golden Apple Celebration of Excellence at the Tinley Park Convention Center, 18451 Convention Center Drive, Tinley Park. For event details and tickets, visit goldenapple.org/celebration.

Award recipients will be chosen by a selection committee of educators who viewed videos of finalists' instruction techniques and will observe their teaching methods in-person during classroom visits. Committee members also will interview finalists' co-workers, school leaders, students, parents and community members. Recipients will be notified this spring through surprise school visits.

Selected award recipients will be featured on a one-hour Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) TV program livestreamed on Golden Apple's Facebook page May 18 and aired on PBS at future dates.

Winners will receive a Spring Sabbatical at Northwestern University, a Golden Apple partner for more than 30 years, and a $5,000 cash award each. Award recipients also become Fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators, sharing their expertise and mentoring Golden Apple Scholars who are aspiring teachers.

Finalists for the Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Leadership, in honor of founding Golden Apple board member Stanley C. Golder, will be announced Thursday.