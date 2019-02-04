O'Hare bumps Atlanta into second place as nation's busiest airport

O'Hare International Airport left its Atlanta rival in the dust last year as busiest hub in the U.S. after four years at No. 2.

O'Hare handled 903,747 flights in 2018 compared to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport with 895,502, the Federal Aviation Administration said Monday. Hartsfield-Jackson had the most flights in 2017.

The Chicago airport also surged past its 2017 self by 4 percent when 867,049 flights occurred.

It's the first time since 2007 that total operations at O'Hare topped 900,000, the FAA said.

The busiest day at O'Hare was June 27, followed by June 14 and July 19.

Midway International Airport hosted 243,322 flights, a drop of 3.2 percent compared to 2017.

Aviation expert Joseph Schwieterman said major expansions by American and United are partly responsible for O'Hare's growth spurt in a December interview.

"These carriers took a great deal of risk by adding so many new flights but are now reaping the benefits due to very strong consumer demand," said Schwieterman, a DePaul University professor.

"The boom in air travel across the country has benefited O'Hare more than other major hubs, including Atlanta, which is good news for travelers throughout our region.

O'Hare last held the title in 2014.