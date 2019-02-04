Northfield Township man shot to death in apartment
Updated 2/4/2019 3:46 PM
A 22-year-old Des Plaines-area man was found shot to death in his apartment late Sunday night in what Cook County authorities say they are investigating as a homicide.
Daniel Middaugh, of Northfield Township, was discovered by Cook County sheriff's deputies as they responded at 10:10 p.m. to a report of shots at the Salem Walk Apartments.
He was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, the Cook County medical examiner's office reported.
No one is in custody, sheriff's police said.
