Northfield Township man shot to death in apartment

A 22-year-old Des Plaines-area man was found shot to death in his apartment late Sunday night in what Cook County authorities say they are investigating as a homicide.

Daniel Middaugh, of Northfield Township, was discovered by Cook County sheriff's deputies as they responded at 10:10 p.m. to a report of shots at the Salem Walk Apartments.

He was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, the Cook County medical examiner's office reported.

No one is in custody, sheriff's police said.