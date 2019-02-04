Feder: Cliff Kelley leaving WVON afternoon show

hello

Cliff Kelley is stepping down as afternoon star of urban news/talk WVON 1960-AM. Courtesy of WVON

Cliff Kelley, the former Chicago alderman who forged a distinguished career as a news analyst and radio talk show host, is stepping down as afternoon star of urban news/talk WVON 1960-AM, reports Robert Feder.

March 29 will be Kelley's last day as the self-styled "Governor of Talk Radio" after 25 years at the Midway Broadcasting station. He broke the news to his listeners at the end of Friday's show.

Read the full story here.