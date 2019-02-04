 
Crime

Des Plaines man sentenced to 20 years for sexually assaulting two girls

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 
Updated 2/4/2019 7:23 PM
A 44-year-old Des Plaines man was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two different victims and videotaping one of them.

Juan Laureano was also ordered to register for the rest of his life as a sex offender, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Jaclyn Lantz, who read three victim impact statements, including one from a now 11-year-old-girl whom prosecutors say Laureano assaulted from April 2015 to February 2018.

The other victim, who is now 20, also prepared a victim impact statement, Lantz said. Prosecutors said Laureano sexually assaulted that victim from 2005 through 2009.

The younger girl told a school counselor about the abuse in February 2018. The counselor alerted police. Several days later, the older victim heard about the accusations and told authorities Laureano had abused her when she was between the ages of 8 and 12, prosecutors said.

