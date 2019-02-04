Body found in torched car near Gurnee

Lake County authorities are investigating the death of a person whose badly burned body was found Saturday night in a torched vehicle northeast of Gurnee.

The body was located after Lake County Sheriff's deputies were called at 9:50 p.m. Saturday for a report of a vehicle on fire in the 36500 block of North Route 41 in Warren Township.

After Gurnee firefighters put out the fire, they and sheriff's deputies observed the badly burned body inside the vehicle. Notification was made to the Lake County coroner's office and coroner's staff responded to the scene.

An inspection of the vehicle revealed it had been previously driven by a woman reported missing from Milwaukee earlier Saturday evening. However, identification of the body has not yet been confirmed, authorities said.

Sheriff's detectives and Milwaukee police are working together to determine the circumstances of the woman's disappearance, sheriff's Sgt. Christopher Covelli said Monday.