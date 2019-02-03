Arlington Heights man found in parking lot identified

hello

An Arlington Heights man who died after being found unresponsive in a parking lot over the weekend has been identified as 58-year-old Jeremiah O'Driscoll, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

An employee of a business on the 400 block of East Rand Road found O'Driscoll in the parking lot about 8 a.m. Saturday and called 911, Arlington Heights officials said in a news release.

A cause of death was pending further tests Sunday, the medical examiner's office said. Authorities said foul play is not suspected.