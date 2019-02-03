Annual Super Shuffle 5K benefits Geneva Park District

Many suburbanites spent the morning of Super Bowl Sunday running a 5K to benefit the Geneva Park District.

Proceeds from the annual Super Shuffle at Geneva Middle School South will go toward the park district's scholarship fund, which provides recreational opportunities to the community.

Participants received a medal and a free beverage ticket to use during a post-race Game Day Party in the Stephen D. Persinger Gym. The event offered food, drinks and games.