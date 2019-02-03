 
News

Annual Super Shuffle 5K benefits Geneva Park District

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 2/3/2019 5:48 PM
  • Maggie Spallasso, 12, of Sugar Grove prepares for the Super Shuffle 5K, hosted Sunday by the Geneva Park District.

  • Nate Kennedy of Winfield, No. 1687, gets ready for the start of the Super Shuffle 5K run Sunday morning in Geneva.

  • Participants leave the starting line Sunday at the Geneva Shuffle 5K.

Many suburbanites spent the morning of Super Bowl Sunday running a 5K to benefit the Geneva Park District.

Proceeds from the annual Super Shuffle at Geneva Middle School South will go toward the park district's scholarship fund, which provides recreational opportunities to the community.

Participants received a medal and a free beverage ticket to use during a post-race Game Day Party in the Stephen D. Persinger Gym. The event offered food, drinks and games.

