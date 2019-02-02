Palatine area shooting victim, 20, identified
Updated 2/2/2019 8:04 AM
hello
A 20-year-old man who died Friday after being shot near where he lived in unincorporated Palatine was identified Saturday as Jose L. Castaneda Jr. by the Cook County medical examiner's office.
Cook County Sheriff's police said that approximately 4:18 p.m., they received a report of a person shot in the 1500 block of Norway Lane and subsequently found the victim.
Police said Castaneda was taken to an area hospital, where he died.
The medical examiner's office said Castaneda lived in the 1500 block of Silver Lane, which is in the same apartment complex.
Sheriff's police said the investigation is ongoing.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.