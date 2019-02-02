Arlington Heights man dies after being found in parking lot

Arlington Heights Police and Fire personnel attempted unsuccessfully to revive a 58-year-old man found unresponsive Saturday morning in a parking lot of a business in the 400 block of East Rand Road, officials said in a news release.

At about 8 a.m., an employee of the business found the man and called 911. Police arrived first and began CPR and deployed an AED, officials said. Paramedics arrived shortly thereafter and took over patient care. The man was pronounced dead at 10 a.m. by a Northwest Community Hospital emergency department physician.

Foul play is not suspected, officials said. The Cook County medical examiner's office will review the case in an effort to determine a cause of death.