Snow causing slow travel times this morning

A dusting of snow and frigid temperatures is causing slow travel times on the roadways this morning, officials said.

Slick roads are being reported on the Tri-State and Jane Addams tollways, Sigalert is reporting. Accidents are being reported in Elgin, Pingree Grove and Villa Park.

Light snow continues to fall in portions of Lake and Cook counties, authorities said.

The Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network is reporting Algonquin has received about 1.2-inches of new snow and Geneva picked up 2.5-inches overnight.

Temperatures are currently at 5 degrees, but expected to reach a high of 19 degrees later this afternoon, the National Weather Service is reporting.

Lows tonight are expected to be around 17 degrees.