Feder: Drive-time traffic switch tops most-read posts in January
Updated 2/1/2019 11:16 AM
Traffic reporter Violeta Podrumedic's lane change from Roe Conn's afternoon show on Tribune Broadcasting news/talk WGN 720-AM to Eric Ferguson's morning show on Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM led the top 10 most-read stories here in January, reports Robert Feder.
