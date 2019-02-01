Feder: Drive-time traffic switch tops most-read posts in January

hello

Traffic reporter Violeta Podrumedic's lane change from Roe Conn's afternoon show on Tribune Broadcasting news/talk WGN 720-AM to Eric Ferguson's morning show on Hubbard Radio hot adult-contemporary WTMX 101.9-FM led the top 10 most-read stories here in January, reports Robert Feder.

Read the top-10 list here.