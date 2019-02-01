Feder: Bobby Moynihan won't be live on Saturday night
Updated 2/1/2019 7:02 AM
Two days before Bobby Moynihan was expected to headline a sold-out event at Chicago's Museum of Broadcast Communications, he canceled, Robert Feder writes.
The manager for the former "Saturday Night Live" cast member called Thursday to say that Moynihan had to be in Los Angeles because of a "sudden scheduling conflict," according to a spokeswoman for the museum.
