Downers Grove mayoral hopefuls make their pitch

The three candidates running for mayor in Downers Grove each say they will bring something to the village's top elected position that their opponents won't.

Village commissioners Bob Barnett and Marge Earl and former state lawmaker David Olsen are seeking to replace Martin Tully, who is stepping down because the village has term limits. The three candidates will face off during the April 2 election.

During an endorsement interview Friday with the Daily Herald, they each made their case for why they're the best person for the job.

Barnett, who has been on the village council since 2009, says he enjoys problem-solving and has more municipal government experience than his opponents.

"Every time that we've had a challenge in the last 10 years ... we've risen to it," said Barnett, 49. "It's a collaborative effort between our residents, our staff and our village council team. I have been part of that. I'd like to continue that. I think we can do more."

Olsen, a former state representative who lost his re-election bid, says he would provide "a fresh perspective, great energy" and "commitment and passion for the community." He said he's looking forward to bringing his previous experience to the mayor's position.

Before becoming a state representative, the 30-year-old ethics and compliance officer served as a Downers Grove village commissioner and College of DuPage board member.

Olsen says that experience would help him promote Downers Grove in the region and across the state.

"I'm excited about fighting for the people of Downers Grove -- advocating for the people of Downers Grove," Olsen said. He said he would work to bring people and resources from outside the village "that will help support our town and make our town even stronger, even more vibrant."

Earl, meanwhile, says she long has been committed to the village. Before being named a village commissioner in 2016, she spent a decade as a volunteer.

As a result, the 54-year-old says she has a vast knowledge of the village and its issues.

If elected, Earl said she plans to be a full-time mayor.

"This is not a full-time job," she said, noting the annual salary is $4,800. "But since I have no other commitments, I have the full-time opportunity to go out there and advocate for our community."

All the candidates agree the village faces challenges.

Olsen said one of those deals with infrastructure, including enhancing stormwater management.

"Flooding is an issue," said Olsen, adding it "may become a very big issue" during the coming thaw. "We're going to have to continue to make investments there."

Barnett talked about the challenge of sustaining financial stability. He said payroll costs and other expenses continue to increase while several revenue streams have declined.

"This is not sustainable," he said. "The Downers Grove of 2018 -- built on the financial model that it is right now -- is not a sustainable long-term solution for the residents."

He said the village must look for innovative ways to partner with other groups, develop private-public partnerships and reconsider how it delivers services.

Earl said she doesn't believe the financial picture for the village is that dire.

"We have a fantastic staff with fantastic financial skills," she said. "They have been very forward-looking."

She said the staff has guided the village "in directions where we can continue to stay financially ahead of big messes." Still, she acknowledges the council will need to consider new revenue streams.