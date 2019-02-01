Cold-weather malfunctions complicate care at Naperville pet shelter

As if working to keep 97 shelter pets warm during the two-day deep freeze wasn't enough, the cold brought out a series of building issues this week for Naperville's ADOPT Pet Shelter.

After the facility's keypad lock froze, two heating units malfunctioned and a pipe burst, flooding a mechanical room and leaving shelter leaders to clean up, await permanent repairs and seek donations to cover unexpected costs that likely will reach into the thousands.

Executive Director Chris Stirn said it's been a challenging week since volunteers and staff members returning to the shelter Wednesday afternoon found they were locked out.

The shelter had closed earlier in the day because of the extreme temperatures. But the plan was for employees and volunteers to return periodically to take out large dogs for the briefest of bathroom breaks and check on small dogs and cats, Stirn said.

A manager with access to a separate entrance was able to allow workers in without the frozen keypad. But that was just the beginning of cold surprises for the shelter, which has been caring for dogs and cats at 420 Industrial Drive in Naperville since 2003.

When Stirn arrived about 8 a.m. Thursday, the thermostat read 47. She checked the facility's furnace units -- three outside and two inside -- and found one in each spot was malfunctioning.

Soon Stirn was rooting around for space heaters, setting up eight. A repair company came to install a temporary fix, but it was only partially effective.

"We just stayed bundled up and did the best we could," she said.

The next issue came Friday morning, when Stirn went into the mechanical room to check on the furnace.

"It was completely flooded with water spraying everywhere," she said.

Concerned about the dangerous combination of water and electricity, Stirn and other employees used towels and a wet-dry vacuum to clean up. A contractor then arrived to fix the pipe, charging $400.

A permanent furnace repair or replacement, however, could cost much more, starting at $3,000 to $5,000 if the units can be salvaged.

"While this is all a series of unfortunate events, I don't really know what the final impact will be for the shelter," Stirn said.

That's why she's inviting donations at https://adoptpetshelter.org/donate/.

The shelter enjoyed the help of 20 people who walked large dogs for less than five minutes at a time Wednesday and Thursday, giving the animals a chance to relieve themselves. But Stirn said there is always room in the volunteer ranks for more to help out.

"It's nice to see everyone come together and make sure the animals were cared for," she said.