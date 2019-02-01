Arlington Heights police release sketch of man suspected of trying to lure teen into car

A sketch shows the man police suspect tried to lure a Prospect High School student to his car last week. Courtesy of Arlington Heights Police Department

Arlington Heights police Friday released a sketch of man suspected of trying to lure a Prospect High School student to his car as she walked home last week.

The unidentified man -- described as white, 20 to 30 years old with dark brown hair, a mustache and a manicured beard -- approached the 15-year-old girl at 3:30 p.m. Jan. 24 in the area of Kensington Road, Phelps Avenue and Miner Street, authorities said.

The suspicious person was driving a tan/yellow four-door Kia Soul when he asked the girl if she needed a ride, but she declined, according to a police alert. He then drove south from the area, stopped near her again, rolled down the window and stared at her for some time before leaving the scene without further incident, police said.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark blue winter skull cap and a black or dark-colored heavy canvas work-type jacket. Anyone with information can call police at (847) 590-7867 or text the keyword 847AHPD and a message to 847411.