5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Christopher J. Essex, left, Nat Zegree, Rustin Cole Sailors and Shaun Whitley star in "Million Dollar Quartet" at the Marriott Theatre in Lincolnshire. Courtesy of Liz Lauren/Marriott Theatre

See if Woodstock Willie sees his shadow as part of Groundhog Days in downtown Woodstock. Daily Herald File Photo

Tired of hibernating to escape the bitter cold? Celebrate Groundhog Days in Woodstock or enjoy a night of toe-tapping music at Marriott Theatre's revival of "Million Dollar Quartet." For more fun weekend events, see dailyherald.com/calendar/.

Bucking bovines

Cheer on those who can stay on the longest when the Professional Championship Bull Riders World Tour Finale XIII plays out this weekend at the Sears Centre Arena, 5333 Prairie Stone Parkway, Hoffman Estates. $38-$63 reserved; $18 general admission; $10 youth general admission. (847) 649-2222 or searscentre.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 1 and 2.

Lotta shakin' going on

Marriott Theatre heats up winter with a revival of "Million Dollar Quartet," a jukebox tuner inspired by a December 1956 impromptu jam session between Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley at Memphis' Sun Records. See it at 10 Marriott Drive, Lincolnshire. $50-$60. (847) 634-0200 or marriotttheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1; 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2; and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3.

Shadow play

It's time once again for Woodstock's Groundhog Days. See the acclaimed 1993 Harold Ramis film, go on a locations walking tour of where the movie was shot or attend the morning prognostication among other events through Saturday, Feb. 9, at and around the Woodstock Opera House, 121 E. Van Buren St., Woodstock. Some events are free and some have fees. Call (815) 334-2620 or visit woodstockgroundhog.org for more information. Various events through 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 3; also $65 dinner and auction 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.

Fancy footwork

See many of your favorite reality TV dancers on tour when "Dancing with the Stars Live! A Night to Remember" sways in for two shows Saturday at the Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont. $63-$575; $15-$25 parking. (800) 745-3000 or rosemonttheatre.com. 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 2.

Tails on trails

Winter walkers and their canine friends won't want to miss this year's first Dog Admission Day Saturday at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $5 per dog; regular admission $15; $13 seniors; $10 kids. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 7 a.m. to dusk Saturday, Feb. 2.