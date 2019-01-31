 
News

Temps rising today, but snow is on the way. Here's what you need to know.

 
Daily Herald staff report
Updated 1/31/2019 1:08 PM
hello
  • Fred Kuehn, owner of Lifestyle Cycle in Libertyville, second from right, leads a brave group of cycling enthusiasts on a short ride to Bakers Square in Libertyville as temperatures hovered around minus 20 Thursday morning in Lake County. "Today was not about the ride, it's about bragging rights," Kuehn said.

      Fred Kuehn, owner of Lifestyle Cycle in Libertyville, second from right, leads a brave group of cycling enthusiasts on a short ride to Bakers Square in Libertyville as temperatures hovered around minus 20 Thursday morning in Lake County. "Today was not about the ride, it's about bragging rights," Kuehn said. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • Icicles hang from the Harrington Inn in Geneva as commuters hit the road on Thursday morning as temperatures were 20 degrees below zero.

      Icicles hang from the Harrington Inn in Geneva as commuters hit the road on Thursday morning as temperatures were 20 degrees below zero. Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer

  • Peter Sherman of Old Mill Creek pushes his bike up to the Bakers Square in Libertyville after a group ride as temperatures hovered around minus 20 Thursday morning in Lake County.

      Peter Sherman of Old Mill Creek pushes his bike up to the Bakers Square in Libertyville after a group ride as temperatures hovered around minus 20 Thursday morning in Lake County. Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer

  • The temperature well below zero on Thursday morning in DuPage County.

      The temperature well below zero on Thursday morning in DuPage County. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • The subzero temperatures created sundogs on Thursday morning in Carol Stream.

      The subzero temperatures created sundogs on Thursday morning in Carol Stream. Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Jeff Roessler of Elgin pauses at the side of the Fox River in South Elgin by the dam to take a cellphone picture Thursday morning as temperatures dropped to 25 below around 7:15 a.m. "It's actually not too bad," Roessler said. "I am dressed for it so that helps."

      Jeff Roessler of Elgin pauses at the side of the Fox River in South Elgin by the dam to take a cellphone picture Thursday morning as temperatures dropped to 25 below around 7:15 a.m. "It's actually not too bad," Roessler said. "I am dressed for it so that helps." Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The good news: Temperatures are going to rise throughout the day today.

The bad news: It looks like we're going to get some more snow starting this afternoon.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming forecast:

It's still cold today

Wind chills were close to minus 40 this morning at O'Hare. A wind chill warning is in effect until noon today.

Temps should rise throughout the day, though, and we could be back to zero late tonight.

When will the snow start?

Suburbs could start seeing snow around 4 p.m. today, with the storm moving from the west to east. It should be snowing in most of the area by 6 p.m.

When will the snow end?

Most areas should see an end to the snow early Friday morning.

How much snow are we looking at today?

Most of the suburbs should see between 1-3 inches of snow from this storm. Some areas of the southwest suburbs could see 2-4 inches.

Is there a huge warm up on the way?

Yes. Highs Friday will be in the 20s. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s, with a chance of showers both days.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               
 